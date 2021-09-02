From severe storms to sun

The remnants of Ida not only left heavy rain which lead to record setting maximum rainfall and flooding, but it also left tornadoes across Maryland.

Lynette Charles

A tornado ripped through Edgewater and Annapolis yesterday afternoon causing devastation and destruction.

City of Annapolis

At this time, it's still unknown how strong the winds were in the tornado. The National Weather will survey the damage sometime today.

Thankfully, it's a brand new day and we have been blessed with dry, sunny and comfy conditions for clean up efforts around our beautiful state.

Temperatures will stay below normal with highs only in the upper 70s and dew points will be in the 40 and 50s!

The sun and comfy conditions will hang around into the start of the Labor Day weekend.

Stay tuned!

