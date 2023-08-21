The Atlantic basin wakes up with three named storms

BALTIMORE — We have entered peak hurricane season and the Atlantic basin is certainly letting us know. We have three named storms churning about the tropical waters crossing off the names Emily, Franklin, and Gert from the list.

There are also two areas of interest, with one being off the Cape Verde coast and one in the Gulf of Mexico. The area that is projected next to become a tropical system is the one in the Gulf and it would continue it's line to the southern coast of Texas.

The next name of the Atlantic Basin storm list is Harold which would make this the 7th name but 8th storm of the season. The first one was back in January and was called a tropical system during post-storm analysis but was left unnamed.

At the moment none of these pose any true risk to the Mid-Atlantic region but it is good to stay vigilant as continue into the busiest time of year for the tropics.