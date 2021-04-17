The 70s Make a Comeback

This weekend will be rather cool with high temperatures in the lower-60s today BUT there is a warming trend in sight! Temperatures will climb back to more seasonal levels on Sunday, in the mid-60s. As we progress into next week, temperatures will continue to climb to ABOVE normal levels, in the mid to upper-60s on Monday and the lower-70s into Tuesday thanks to a southwesterly breeze! I know many folks will be excited for that!

The down side is... the 70s only make a comeback BRIEFLY. A cold front will cross the area Wednesday morning, knocking temperatures into the mid-60s Wednesday AND it will also generate rain showers across the area. Model guidance is trending even cooler on Thursday in the wake of the frontal system passing. Winds will also become gusty late-week.

lynx

#Staytuned