The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season outlook

Hurricane season is almost here! Last season, there were 18 named storms in the Atlantic basin, which included 11 hurricanes and 5 major hurricanes. The 30-year average for named storms in a season is 14 with half of them becoming hurricanes and 3 reaching major hurricane status. But, for 2025, things could be more active than usual. NOAA is predicting a 60% chance of an above-normal season with 13-19 named storms expected. Six to 10 of those storms are projected to become hurricanes and three to five may intensify to major hurricanes.

A major hurricane is a storm that has sustained wind speeds of 111 mph or greater (category 3 or higher) on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale.

These storms can produce powerful winds and storm surge to shoreline areas, but they also produce heavy rain and widespread flooding well inland. Think back to Debby and Helene from the 2024 hurricane season... their effects were felt far beyond where they made landfall.

Here is the official list of names for the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season:

Maryland's Most Accurate Weather team will be tracking the tropics closely and will keep you updated every step of the way.

