The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season is around the corner!

The 2025 hurricane season is right around the corner! The season kicks off on June 1st and runs through the end of November. A report released by the Colorado State University shows a more active than average 2025 Atlantic hurricane season with 17 named storms, nine hurricanes, and four major hurricanes (category 3 or higher). Based on data from the past 30 years, there is an average of 14 named storms during a season with seven hurricanes and a total of three major hurricanes. Starting May 15th, the National Hurricane Center will begin issuing regular tropical weather outlooks.

The image below is a list of this year's tropical storm names for the Atlantic hurricane season. Tropical storm names rotate every six years.

A neutral/La Nina phase usually supports increased hurricane activity because wind shear over the Caribbean and Atlantic basin weakens. According to the NOAA Climate Prediction Center, neutral oceanic conditions are expected over the next couple of months. However, there is an increased chance of La Nina towards the fall. While there is some uncertainty with what the ENSO phase will be as we near the peak of hurricane season, sea-surface temperatures in the Atlantic basin are warmer than average. Warm waters fuel tropical systems, so observing the current state of sea-surface temperatures in the Atlantic and across the globe is a significant factor in predicting a more active hurricane season.

Regardless of predicted activity, preparations should be made every single season, especially before the season starts. Below is a checklist of hurricane safety tips:

