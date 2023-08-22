Tend to your garden on this Tuesday!

BALTIMORE — We have some nice changes heading our way! Once a cold front clears an area, you typically experience cooler and drier air. I'm happy to report that this boundary is moving southward-yielding clearing skies behind it and drier air from the north!

wmar

This is going to have an influence on our weather pattern over the next couple of days. Get ready for lower humidity! Today and tomorrow will be great days to tend to your vegetable garden as dew point values decline throughout the daytime hours, in the 50s! Temperatures will be more seasonable, warming into the low to mid-80s.

wmar

wmar

Enjoy it while it lasts because the humidity comes back in full swing late-week! Dew points will climb into the upper-60s and low-70s-making it feel more uncomfortable!

wmar

#StevieDanielsWX #Seasonal #Summer #Humidity

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_