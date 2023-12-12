Temps tumble into Thursday

BALTIMORE — Temperatures take a little bit of a hit over the next couple of days as a moisture-starved cold front slides in from the west. Cold air ushers in from the northwest, dropping temperatures below normal climatology standards, in the mid-40s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Morning temperatures will be impacted as well, and will start off well below freezing, in the mid to upper-20s. Thursday morning will be the coldest with wind chills in the teens for most spots northwest of the bay.

