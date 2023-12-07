Temps goin' up!

BALTIMORE — Would you believe me if I told you that temperatures will warm well into the 50s after today...and even into the mid-60s? Well believe it! Temperatures rebound back into the mid-50s on Friday, mid to upper-50s on Saturday and into the low to mid-60s on Sunday! This is all thanks to a persistent southerly wind flow around the Mid-Atlantic region.
Enjoy the above average temperatures while they are here as they take a tumble into next week.
