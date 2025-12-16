Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talking about SNOW!

Snow stats with Stevie
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
According to the National Weather Service, two inches of snow has already been measured at BWI since the beginning of the month. This is not too far away from the average monthly snowfall value of 2.50".

The weekend snow storm produced over 5" of snow in some spots! These are some areas that picked up at least 1" of snow:

How much snow did you see where you live??

Temperatures will trend milder over the next several days, so the chance of accumulating snow in the near future is low.

#StevieDanielsWX #Snow

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

