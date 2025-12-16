Talking about SNOW!

According to the National Weather Service, two inches of snow has already been measured at BWI since the beginning of the month. This is not too far away from the average monthly snowfall value of 2.50".

The weekend snow storm produced over 5" of snow in some spots! These are some areas that picked up at least 1" of snow:

Temperatures will trend milder over the next several days, so the chance of accumulating snow in the near future is low.

