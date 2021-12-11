Taking a trip back to the 60s!

Nearly 61 years ago, a major snowstorm impacted the Mid-Atlantic region on December 12th, 1960. This one was the first of three large snowstorms to impact the area that season. This pre-winter blizzard not only produced strong wind gusts but also dropped up to 20" of snow from Maryland to Maine! A foot of snow was measured in western Maryland, nearly 14" of snow in Baltimore, and up to eight inches of snow was recorded across parts of northern Maryland. This led to major travel delays as vehicles were stalled. Baltimore City's annual holiday parade was canceled that year due to the intense snowfall.

We are not expecting any snow for tomorrow, December 12th! The forecast calls for clearing skies and rather seasonal temperatures, in the upper-40s and lower-50s. Northwest winds will be on the breezy side during the morning hours before they relax into the afternoon.

