Taking a look at the tropics...

Tropical Storm Dexter formed off the coast of North Carolina on Sunday evening, August 3rd. It is now focused well offshore and will continue on a northeasterly track over the next several days. Dexter does not pose any major threats to the United States. Cold air may invade the core of the system, giving it extra-tropical characteristics in the next couple of days.

The peak of hurricane season is only about one month away! Currently, there are two areas of interest right now. The one off the southeastern coast of the US has a low chance of forming over the next several days. However, folks along the Carolina and Georgia coast line are likely experiencing some ruff surf and rip currents. There is a tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic that has a 50% chance of gaining tropical characteristics over the next several days as it travels into the central Atlantic basin.

The next name on the list is Erin!

