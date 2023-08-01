Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Taco 'bout a terrific Tuesday!

Taco walk today!
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
planner.jpg
Posted at 3:59 AM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 04:51:16-04

BALTIMORE — WARNING: These graphics will make you hungry ;)

Let's taco 'bout this amazing forecast! Today, you can expect plenty of sunshine and dry time with highs hitting the mid-80s this afternoon. It will be the perfect day to sit outside and enjoy delicious tacos for lunch or dinner!

The combination of temperatures in the mid-80s + dew points in the 50s = drier and comfortable air!

hair.jpg

It will stay cooler and pleasant into Wednesday before the humidity creeps up late-week through early next week!

muggy.jpg

#StevieDanielsWX #TacoTuesday #Taco

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018