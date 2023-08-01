Taco 'bout a terrific Tuesday!

BALTIMORE — WARNING: These graphics will make you hungry ;)

Let's taco 'bout this amazing forecast! Today, you can expect plenty of sunshine and dry time with highs hitting the mid-80s this afternoon. It will be the perfect day to sit outside and enjoy delicious tacos for lunch or dinner!

The combination of temperatures in the mid-80s + dew points in the 50s = drier and comfortable air!

It will stay cooler and pleasant into Wednesday before the humidity creeps up late-week through early next week!

