Sweet sweet summertime

MARYLAND — My favorite time of year is upon us! Astronomical summer officially begins tomorrow (June 21st) at 10:58 AM. This is when the summer solstice occurs! This is the time of year when the Earth is at it's maximum tilt towards the sun. The southern hemisphere is at it's maximum tilt away from the sun. The summer season runs from June 21st through September 23rd.

