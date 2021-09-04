Sweet September

Well...it is officially Meteorological Fall! Astronomical Fall does not begin until Wednesday, September 22nd. This summer has been filled with countless days of excessive heat and humidity, so I know we are all ready for pumpkin spice lattes, apple picking, and cooler temperatures!
Here is a look at how far the average high and low temperature fall from September 1st - 30th. We will start off with average morning low temperature in the lower-60s on September 1st and towards the end of the month, we should be waking up with temperatures beginning in the lower-50s! Another 10° drop between the normal high temperature on September 1st (84°) to 74° on the last day of the month. The average amount of rainfall for BWI is 4.44" for the month and we are already at 4.13" thanks to the remnants of Ida.
