Sunshine returns just in time for Memorial Day

The sun finally comes out Monday for Memorial Day! The UV index is at an 8, which means you can burn in 20 minutes. Remember to reapply sunblock and try to find shade between 11AM and 4PM. Did you notice how I said "shade"? That means there will be sunshine! Ahhh, the warmth. Although temperatures warm 20 degrees from Sunday, they end up close to seasonal in the mid 70s.

The best time for the BBQ will be in the late afternoon as temps will be mild. Heading to the beach? It may be a better day to hang out on the boardwalk than to get in to the water.

The 80s arrive Tuesday and last all week. Although widespread showers and storms enter the forecast Wednesday night through Friday (but at least it will be a warm rain).