Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Sunshine alert!

Grab the shades and get outside!
Good Morning Maryland Weather
Posted at 5:39 AM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 05:51:06-04

We are waving goodbye to the cold front that produced showers and storms yesterday and overnight! Clouds will gradually fade throughout the day as drier air ushers in from the west! High temperatures will climb into the lower-80s with less humidity. It will be great to get outside and eat some peanuts on this National Peanut Day!

peanut.JPG

A strong area of high pressure builds in from the west and yields abundant sunshine for the rest of the week with seasonal temperatures! The weekend is looking bright and sunny as well with increasing temperatures early next week! You have multiple opportunities to get outside and enjoy the lovely weather!

high.JPG
7DAY.JPG

#StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018