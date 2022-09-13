Sunshine alert!

We are waving goodbye to the cold front that produced showers and storms yesterday and overnight! Clouds will gradually fade throughout the day as drier air ushers in from the west! High temperatures will climb into the lower-80s with less humidity. It will be great to get outside and eat some peanuts on this National Peanut Day!

WMAR

A strong area of high pressure builds in from the west and yields abundant sunshine for the rest of the week with seasonal temperatures! The weekend is looking bright and sunny as well with increasing temperatures early next week! You have multiple opportunities to get outside and enjoy the lovely weather!

WMAR

WMAR

