Sunny & Seasonal Today...

Which day do you prefer? It all depends on your comfort level! For all the folks who enjoy the spring-like temperatures...today is for you! Skies will be sunny and temperatures will be seasonal, in the upper-60s and low-70s. Northwest winds will relax throughout the day BUT they will shift more southwesterly tonight.

That southwest wind flow will pump temperatures back into the low to mid-80s on Sunday! It will certainly feel more summer-like which is what I'm really looking forward to! Temperatures are expected to range about 10-15° above normal for the back end of the weekend with a slight uptick in the cloud cover. It will be great for a boat ride on the bay as winds will be light.

They say "all good things must come to an end" and unfortunately...that statement verifies. Rain chances return for the start of a brand new week as a wave of energy builds in from the deep south...rainfall amounts are looking insignificant.

