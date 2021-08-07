Sunday is the 'Weekend Winner'!

Do you prefer cloudy skies & cool temperatures OR more sunshine & hotter temperatures? We have both in store this weekend! Clouds continue to thicken throughout the day as a stationary boundary remains in the vicinity. This cloud cover will limit temperatures from rising any higher than the mid-80s this afternoon. Showers will also start to move in this afternoon and evening to the south and east of the metro, mainly over the Eastern Shore. Some sprinkles may clip the Inner Harbor but our northwestern suburbs remain dry today.

When it's all said and done, rainfall amounts across our southern DMA look to range between .10-.75" for most but locally higher amounts are possible south and east of Talbot county. Look out for rain drops if you're heading out on the water today!

Seeing some improvements in the weather pattern for Sunday so it will be a better day to mow the lawn!

The heat and humidity will come back in full swing next week! Southerly winds will continue to pump in warmth and humidity so heat indices will be in the triple digits mid-late week!

