Where's the rain?

Posted at 9:14 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 09:25:40-04

Sunshine will continue to dominate the sky for the next several days.

Arundel Mills.jpg

In fact, there has only been 4 days of measurable rain, so far, this month.

October.jpg

BWI received 0.01 inches of rain on October 9th, 10th and 11th. The highest amount of rain was 0.21 inches, which fell mid-month on the 16th. The total for October, as of now, is 0.24 inches. The normal amount of rain is 2.35 inches. Hence, a deficit of 2.11 inches.

You may need to switch out the sunglasses for the umbrella by the end of the week because there is a slight chance for rain late Thursday & Friday.

Futurecast1.jpg

Stay tuned!
#staytuned
