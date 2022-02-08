Watch
Sun and 50s...

Posted at 9:17 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 09:26:32-05

Mostly sunny and seasonal today!

Inner Harbor.jpg

The 50s will make an appearance, again, this week but this time they hang around longer.

The 50s will greet us tomorrow afternoon and every afternoon into the first half of the weekend.

Highs for the the next few days will be in the low to upper 50s with Saturday being the warmest. Highs will rise close to 60 degrees.

7 Day 2.jpg

Enjoy the above normal temps because temps will get a nudge back to reality.....dropping into the upper 30s to low 40s by Sunday into the start of next week.

Stay tuned!
