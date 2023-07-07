Summer storms could border on the severe side Friday

BALTIMORE — As we wrap up our work week with another round of summer afternoon storms, some may get to the strong to severe side. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal (level 1/5) risk for isolated severe storms between 2 to 6 pm this evening.

As we have this cold front slowly moving through the Mid-Atlantic it will help pop up some thunderstorms. The stronger storms will have strong downdrafts that will create gusty winds that could cause damage. Along with the winds there is the risk of flash flooding due to the ample amounts of moisture in our air today. The stronger storms will also produce heavy rainfall over our saturated soils, which would cause for some instances of flash flooding. Areas that have received a good amount of rain over the last few days and areas with more pavement will be prone to flash flooding.

Be sure to stay weather aware today!