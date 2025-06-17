Summer Solstice is so close!

The sun is ready for its spotlight! The Northern Hemisphere is about to roll out the red carpet because the summer solstice arrives on June 20th! This marks the longest day of the year and the official start of astronomical summer!

So, what is the summer solstice? This is the time of year when Earth's axis is at its most extreme tilt, about 23.5 degrees, which positions the north pole closest to the sun. This allows the sun to take its highest and longest path across the sky, traveling directly over the Tropic of Cancer. It almost feels like the sun is hanging out longer than normal-- and it is!

In Baltimore, we will enjoy nearly 15 hours of daylight! That's plenty of time to soak up the sun, get outside, and celebrate the season! Meanwhile, on the other side of the world, the southern hemisphere is experiencing the winter solstice, bringing their shortest day and longest night of the year.

Summer officially begins Friday at 10:42 PM eastern time--so let the sunshine and summer fun begin!

