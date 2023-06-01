Summer Lovin'

MARYLAND — My favorite time of year has returned! Cue Kenny Chesney's "Summertime". Today is the first day of Meteorological summer (June 1st).

Here is the difference between Meteorological Summer and Astronomical Summer. The meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle and are and are useful for comparing yearly seasonal statistics to monthly statistics.

The astronomical seasons are determined by the Earth's tilt, the sun's alignment over the equator, and the Earth's rotation around the sun. Astronomical Summer or otherwise known as the "Summer Solstice" takes place in just 20 days...June 21st at 10:58 AM Eastern Time.

