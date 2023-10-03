It's October 3rd.

wmar

No, you are not going crazy... it is feeling more like late-August & early-September! Yesterday's high temperature at BWI was 85°! This is 11° above normal for early October standards. A strong ridge of high pressure is responsible for late summer-like warmth.

The 80s are going to stick around for the next couple of days before we drop back into the 70s late-week. While it's not exactly "sweater weather", the nice dry stretch continues through the majority of the week. Get outside and enjoy it while it's here!

wmar

#StevieDanielsWX #Summer #AboveAverage

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_