Summer is calling...

Good Morning Maryland Tuesday Weather - Stevie Daniels
Posted at 4:50 AM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 04:50:33-04

MARYLAND — The summer season is right around the corner...only 30 days away! Summer officially begins on June 20th at 4:51 PM eastern time and runs through September 22nd. The average high temperature will go from 86° on June 20th to 89° on July 2nd. After July 26th, the average high temperature will begin to drop into the upper-70s by late-September.

The length of daylight will continue to increase until the summer solstice with 14 hours and 56 minutes of daylight on June 20th, 2024.

