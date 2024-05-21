Summer is calling...

MARYLAND — The summer season is right around the corner...only 30 days away! Summer officially begins on June 20th at 4:51 PM eastern time and runs through September 22nd. The average high temperature will go from 86° on June 20th to 89° on July 2nd. After July 26th, the average high temperature will begin to drop into the upper-70s by late-September.

The length of daylight will continue to increase until the summer solstice with 14 hours and 56 minutes of daylight on June 20th, 2024.

WMAR

#StevieDanielsWX #Summer #SummerSolstice

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_