Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

A stormy afternoon has the potential for severe weather...
WMAR
Posted at 9:37 AM, Sep 12, 2022
MARYLAND — Starting off the work week we have a risk for some severe weather during the late afternoon and evening time. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of our viewing area under a Marginal (level 1/5) risk for all types of severe weather under these stronger storms. That means that strong winds, heavy rain, quarter sized hail, and even a brief tornado is not out of the question under these storms.

Timing for these storms will happen between 4 pm and last until 8 pm as they sweep from west to east. The storms will originate over West Virginia and Northern Virginia as they begin to slide over to the east as they then reach the Baltimore metro by about 6-7 pm. The storms then will approach the bay and Eastern Shore as the sun begins to set slightly losing strength until they fizzle out overnight and push off to the Atlantic.

futurecast.JPG
Once the storms pass through some lingering overnight showers are expected to still pass over and bring in a bit more rain. While not the most pressing concern for today, the rain could end up adding on to the heavy rain amounts from the initial line of storms that end up soaking everything. So, if you encounter a flooded road "turn around, don't drown".

Stay tuned!

