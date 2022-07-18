Strong to severe storms possible on Monday

BALTIMORE — We have yet another day of storms to start off the work week as a piece of energy is moving through the Midwest towards the Northeast. Thanks to the warm front that puts us under a strong southerly flow that will not only bring in warm but also humid air. This will fuel the storms that begin to pop up during the afternoon and evening time frame. This is why the Storm Prediction Center has put us under a Marginal (1/5) risk for Monday.

WMAR

All of our viewing area will be under this Marginal risk with the main threats being strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Down trees and flooding will be our primary concerns due to the very wet soils throughout the state. Small hail in the strongest storms will be possible and while very unlikely a brief, weak spin up cannot be ruled out completely.

Futurecast snapshots futurecast.JPG WMAR futurecast 2.JPG WMAR futurecast 3.JPG WMAR futurecast 4.JPG WMAR

The timing of the storms will start a bit early as western Maryland gets the storms going a bit after the lunch hour. The storms then begin to sweep through the rest of the state and reach Carroll County by the mid afternoon. More storms then begin to pop up and reach Baltimore City and the I-95 Corridor around the evening commute home. Finally, the storms will then slide off to the east into Delaware by the late evening hours. Some lingering showers will hang around after but once that initial line of storms move through our severe threat will diminish.

Be sure to stay weather aware throughout the day and to have a reliable way to receive weather alerts. Stay tuned!