Strong spring storms

Storm season is upon us...
Posted at 4:40 AM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 05:25:01-04

Over the past 24 hours, areas to the north and east of Annapolis picked up around 0.50-1.25" of rain. Rainfall totals significantly drop off across southern Maryland. There is more rain ahead...an additional 1-2" is possible through Wednesday! Localized flooding cannot be ruled out around urban/low-lying areas.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) as isolated storms are capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail this evening. Much of the area will be under the same threat for Wednesday, however, the better chance for more short-lived severe storms will be more focused to the south of the city Wednesday afternoon/evening.

Overall, damaging winds and hail will be the top concerns with any strong storms that form over the next 48 hours. The tornado threat is low. Now is the time to refresh your memory regarding your severe weather safety plan.

Stay weather aware!

