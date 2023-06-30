Still seeing drought conditions in Maryland

BALTIMORE — Thankfully we got some rain over the last few days in Maryland, but it still was not enough to bust us out of our drought. Areas across central Maryland are under the severe drought category, the third stage out of the five listed by the US Drought Monitor.

In terms of drought reduction, we have seen a decrease of two percent from last week in our severe category (24 to 22 percent) and 12 percent in our moderate category (72 to 60 percent).

Continuing this trend of wet weather is good news for the rain deficit we have this year. It will help us catch up to where we should be for this time of year before we enter the hotter months and see a slowdown in the precipitation.