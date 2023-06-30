Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Still seeing drought conditions in Maryland

Despite the ample amounts of rain, we are still digging our way out of the hole...
drought monitor.PNG
WMAR
drought monitor.PNG
Posted at 11:56 AM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 11:56:24-04

BALTIMORE — Thankfully we got some rain over the last few days in Maryland, but it still was not enough to bust us out of our drought. Areas across central Maryland are under the severe drought category, the third stage out of the five listed by the US Drought Monitor.

In terms of drought reduction, we have seen a decrease of two percent from last week in our severe category (24 to 22 percent) and 12 percent in our moderate category (72 to 60 percent).

Continuing this trend of wet weather is good news for the rain deficit we have this year. It will help us catch up to where we should be for this time of year before we enter the hotter months and see a slowdown in the precipitation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018