Still hot with rain chances

Posted at 9:47 AM, Aug 26, 2021
A Classic summertime pattern set up this week with another heat wave, humidity and rain chances.

The heat wave continues into the beginning of next week.

Each and every day there is the chance for scattered pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

Lynette Charles

The best chance for precipitation is on Friday and Saturday with a 60% chance of rain on both days in the forecast.

We don't actually need rain as we are in a 0.33"surplus for the month of August.

If you have outdoor activities today into the middle of next week, make sure you keep the rain gear handy.

Stay tuned!

