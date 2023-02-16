Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Stevie tracks the showers!

Showers, wind, colder air...OH MY!
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
headlines.JPG
Posted at 5:09 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 05:57:15-05

Rounds of rain return today! The first round of showers arrives by late-morning and will linger throughout the afternoon/evening as a warm front lifts northward. The second round of gusty showers arrives overnight into Friday morning as the cold front crosses the state. The coverage of rain and wind gusts ramp up this evening as the cold front approaches.

warm front.JPG
cold front.JPG

Rainfall totals of 0.50-1" can be expected for most.

rain.JPG

A chilly northwest wind will follow behind the cold front, knocking temperatures down Friday into Saturday. Northwest wind gusts anywhere from 30-40 mph will allow temperatures to range below freezing with wind chills in the teens early Saturday morning.

wimds.JPG
cold.JPG

#StayDry #StayTuned #Rain #Showers

#StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018