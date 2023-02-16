Stevie tracks the showers!

Rounds of rain return today! The first round of showers arrives by late-morning and will linger throughout the afternoon/evening as a warm front lifts northward. The second round of gusty showers arrives overnight into Friday morning as the cold front crosses the state. The coverage of rain and wind gusts ramp up this evening as the cold front approaches.

Rainfall totals of 0.50-1" can be expected for most.

A chilly northwest wind will follow behind the cold front, knocking temperatures down Friday into Saturday. Northwest wind gusts anywhere from 30-40 mph will allow temperatures to range below freezing with wind chills in the teens early Saturday morning.

