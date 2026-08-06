Stevie says storms are possible today!

Here we go again! A round of isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon through the evening hours. The main concern will be strong damaging wind gusts. This is the reason why the Storm Prediction Center has the northwestern portion of the area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5).

A Bermuda high pressure system will leave us with plenty of humidity (dew points in the 70s) with highs near 90 degrees this afternoon. Also, there is plenty of sunshine to start the day, which will be fuel for storm development. Storm chances are more likely to the west of the Chesapeake Bay.

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Higher storm chances are expected on Friday and Saturday. Stay weather aware!

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