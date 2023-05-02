Stevie says slather the sunscreen on your skin!

MARYLAND — The sun is by far the strongest source of ultraviolet radiation in our environment. The sun emits heat, visible light, and ultraviolet radiation when it passes through earth's atmosphere (the ozone layer). Visible light consists of a spectrum of colors that become apparent in a rainbow (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet). UV rays from the sun are located in the invisible light spectrum.

Sunlight produces three main types of ultraviolet radiation: UV-A, UV-B, and UV-C. As the sunlight passes through earth's ozone layer, all of UV-C rays and some UV-B rays are absorbed by the ozone layer. The two types of UV rays that humans come in contact with are UV-A and some UV-B. UV-A rays have a longer wavelength and can penetrate the middle layer of your skin. Whereas, UV-B rays have a shorter wavelength and reach the outer layer of your skin. The ozone only absorbs a certain amount of the harmful radiation.

There are many factors that determine how much UV radiation you are exposed to: time of year, time of day, geography, reflection, weather conditions, etc.

The UV-index forecasts the amount of UV radiation reaching the area at noon (when the sun reaches its highest point in the sky). The higher the UVI number- the more intense the UV rays will be.

Some long-lasting impacts include: wrinkles, discoloration, and even skin cancer. That's why it is so important to use sunscreen with a minimum of SPF-30. Wearing a hat and sunglasses while outside will also help protect your face from the sun's harmful rays.

According to Premier Dermatology, research has shown that getting a severe sunburn, just once every two years, can triple the risk of developing melanoma skin cancer. You can check the UV index daily by visiting the Environmental Protection Agencies sun safety website.

