Stevie says showers & storms slide in

Today is a Weather Alert Day! Make sure you know your safe place in your home and have way to receive weather alerts on your phone! A strong cold front will move through the area this afternoon-sparking showers and thunderstorms. The timeline for severe weather is between 2-8 PM. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5). This means that some isolated cells could produce damaging wind gusts and large-sized hail about 1" in diameter (the size of a quarter). The threat for a tornado is very low, but not zero. Overall, rainfall totals will be between 0.25-1". Totals could be a bit higher depending on where the stronger storms set up.

WMAR

If your hair is not a fan of the humidity-today will be a great day to wear the hat if you have to be outside! Dew point values will be in the mid-60s for most-making it feel humid and uncomfortable! We are truly getting a taste of summer with high temperatures nearing record warmth, in the mid-80s! The old record of 90° was set back in 2010.

WMAR

WMAR

Due to inclement weather, the Orioles Home Opener has been postponed! Tomorrow the O's take on the Yankees at Camden Yards at 3:05 PM. Thankfully, the weather looks to cooperate. There will be plenty of cloud cover and temperatures will be cooler in the low-60s. At least conditions will be mainly dry!

WMAR

#LetsGoOs #BaltimoreOrioles #storms #severeweather

#StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_