Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Stevie says SHOWERS & STORMS

Stay weather aware
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
SPC.jpg
Posted at 4:33 AM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 04:56:43-04

CENTRAL MARYLAND — The Storm Prediction Center has placed central Maryland under a Slight Risk (level 2/5). There is more confidence of isolated intense storms producing damaging wind gusts and large-sized hail in the yellow-shaded area. A level 2 risk signifies that the storms will be short-lived and/or not widespread. The concern for flooding is very isolated as these storms will move swiftly from west to east. The threat for tornadoes is very low, thanks to limited wind shear. Scattered to numerous showers and storms will blossom early-afternoon through this early-evening. The window for severe weather will be open from 1 PM - 6 PM.

threats.jpg

Keep an eye to the sky today!

#StevieDanielsWX #Storms #SevereWeather

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Twitter: StevieDanielsWX
Facebook: StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018