Stevie says SHOWERS & STORMS

CENTRAL MARYLAND — The Storm Prediction Center has placed central Maryland under a Slight Risk (level 2/5). There is more confidence of isolated intense storms producing damaging wind gusts and large-sized hail in the yellow-shaded area. A level 2 risk signifies that the storms will be short-lived and/or not widespread. The concern for flooding is very isolated as these storms will move swiftly from west to east. The threat for tornadoes is very low, thanks to limited wind shear. Scattered to numerous showers and storms will blossom early-afternoon through this early-evening. The window for severe weather will be open from 1 PM - 6 PM.

WMAR

Keep an eye to the sky today!

#StevieDanielsWX #Storms #SevereWeather

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Twitter: StevieDanielsWX

Facebook: StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_