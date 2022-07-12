Stevie says it will be steamy with showers & storms!

It's time to turn up the heat and humidity! An elevated southwest breeze will help temperatures climb into the mid-90s this afternoon BUT it will feel more like the triple digits. Heat indices will be the highest between 2-5 pm today. The A/C will be your best friend!

Here are some great tips on how you can beat the summertime heat:

A cold front moves eastward from the Ohio Valley, bringing the potential for isolated strong to severe storms later this afternoon - early evening. Model guidance still shows the storms invading our NW suburbs first, around 3/4 PM, before advancing southeastward through 9 PM this evening. The increased heat and humidity will boost instability levels today.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of Maryland in a Slight Risk (2/5) as one or two storms could be on the severe side. Damaging winds, large-sized hail (up to 1" in diameter), and a brief tornado are all fair game.

So far this month, we have received about 5.50" of rain, which is around 4.50" above normal for the month of July! An additional 0.25-0.50" of rainfall is possible today, so isolated instances of flash flooding cannot be ruled out. Never drive in flooded roads.

Make sure you stay weather aware and keep checking radar throughout the day if you have outdoor plans.

Instagram: Stevie_Daniels_