Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Stats of Christmas past

Previous 5 years...
CHRISTMAS.JPG
WMAR
CHRISTMAS.JPG
Posted at 8:10 AM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 08:10:55-05

Are you ready for Christmas?! Here is a look at some statistics on Christmas day from 2017-2021. Last year, the high temperature was 68°! The high temperature on Christmas day in 2020 was not too far behind, but it seems like the high temperatures trended cooler the farther back in time you go. In 2017, temperatures only topped out at 38°! Over the last five years, we have not seen a white Christmas. This year, we will continue that trend...

CHRISTMAS.JPG

..it will certainly feel very winter-like though! Here is a look at the holiday weekend forecast! Talk about COLD! Wind chills on Christmas Eve and Christmas day will range in the single digits and even sub-zero across higher terrain! Even though there will be a decent amount of sunshine, highs will be stuck in the 20s. It will be a great weekend to spend time with family and friends INDOORS with the heat blasting!

CHRISTMAS.JPG

Have a Merry Christmas, Maryland!

#StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
ww.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & Tik Tok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018