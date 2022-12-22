Stats of Christmas past

Are you ready for Christmas?! Here is a look at some statistics on Christmas day from 2017-2021. Last year, the high temperature was 68°! The high temperature on Christmas day in 2020 was not too far behind, but it seems like the high temperatures trended cooler the farther back in time you go. In 2017, temperatures only topped out at 38°! Over the last five years, we have not seen a white Christmas. This year, we will continue that trend...

WMAR

..it will certainly feel very winter-like though! Here is a look at the holiday weekend forecast! Talk about COLD! Wind chills on Christmas Eve and Christmas day will range in the single digits and even sub-zero across higher terrain! Even though there will be a decent amount of sunshine, highs will be stuck in the 20s. It will be a great weekend to spend time with family and friends INDOORS with the heat blasting!

WMAR

Have a Merry Christmas, Maryland!

#StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

ww.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & Tik Tok: stevie_daniels_