Starting the Day with Showers & Storms

Showers and storm chances will linger throughout the rest of the morning thanks to an unstable air mass and energy moving in from the northwest! So far, there was one Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Kent and Queen Anne's counties and that was canceled early.

The Storm Prediction Center has extended the Slight Risk (level 2/5) to include the metro, all of Howard, and south-central parts of Baltimore and Carroll counties.

The major threats today will be scattered wind damage and large-sized hail. Isolated instances of flash flooding and even an isolated tornado are possible as well... but the threat is low.

Clearing takes place this afternoon with more seasonal temperatures, in the low to mid-80s. It will feel humid out there once again thanks to dew point values in the upper-60s and low-70s. Ladies, just tie up your hair into a ponytail because this humidity will not make for a good hair day!

