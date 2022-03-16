Watch
St. Patrick's Day Stats

Posted at 1:38 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 13:38:59-04

Can you believe St. Patrick's Day is tomorrow?? Looking back at conditions on St. Patrick's day from the past five years (2017-2021), the data shows a trace of rain was recorded at BWI four out of the five years. On March 17th, 2018, it felt more winter-like as high temperatures only hit 44°. The high was 66° on St. Patrick's Day in 2020. This year, we can expect temperatures to be above normal, in the lower-60s. A disturbance brings rain showers and plenty of clouds during the day. Rainfall totals will range between .50-.75" for most spots across central Maryland. You will need to keep the umbrella with you if you are heading out for St. Patrick's Day festivities.

Here is a look at the Baltimore's warmest (max temp), coldest (max temp), wettest, and snowiest St. Patrick's Day on record since 1900. The highest maximum temperature recorded on March 17th, was 85° in 1945. The lowest high temperature was 26° in 1900. In 1968, 1.29" of rain was measured, making it the wettest St. Patrick's Day since 1900. The most snowfall received in Baltimore on St. Patrick's Day was 5" in 1931.

