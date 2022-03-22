Watch
Spring = ups & downs, highs & lows, ebbs & flows....

Posted at 9:48 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 09:58:45-04

Spring is doing what spring does.

What's that, you say? It's bringing "all" the weather! Showers, thunderstorms, warmth, sun, wind, clouds, rain, cold and snow.

Over the next several days, Maryland will experience showers and storms that push in tomorrow into Thursday.

Some may be severe. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat but a tornado is possible. Highs will be in the 70s.

Chilly and breezy conditions commence by the weekend, as temps drop below normal into the upper 40s to low 50s and there is a chance for snow in the mountains, courtesy of a clipper system.

Buckle up, spring is going to be a bumpy ride, per usual.

Stay tuned!

