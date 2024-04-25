Watch Now
Spring -> Summer

A tale of two seasons this weekend...
Good Morning Maryland Thursday Weather - Stevie Daniels
Posted at 6:49 AM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 07:21:55-04

BALTIMORE — The next few days will feature temperatures in the low to mid-60s before we get a taste of summer! This weekend will feature a tale of two seasons. We go from a spring-like feel on Saturday, to summer-like warmth on Sunday with highs in the low-80s! According to the Climate Prediction Center, temperatures over the next 6-10 days have a likely chance of being above normal! Temperatures will warm up even more early next week, into the mid-80s! This will make it feel like mid-June! Enjoy it!

