Spring is starting earlier?

This week truly brings something for everyone as temperatures fluctuate between spring to winter-like levels. Up, down, up, down...

If you're a fan of the warmer temperatures, we have a special treat for you! This Thursday, we have the opportunity to challenge our record high temperature of 78° that was set back in 1874! That is a 149-year-old record! Temperatures will be nearly 30° above average! It will feel like late-May or early-June outside!

WMAR

Only 8 more days until Meteorological spring begins! Astronomical spring (the Vernal Equinox) officially begins on March 20th. On this day, the sun is directly above the equator and there is nearly an equal amount of daylight and darkness.

WMAR

#StayTuned! #RecordWarmth #Spring

#StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & Tik Tok: stevie_daniels_