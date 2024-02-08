Spring is in the air...for now

BALTIMORE — Get ready for a taste of early spring on Saturday! Southerly winds will help temperatures climb into the low to mid-60s during the afternoon. Highs will be around 15-20° above average for this time of year! This may challenge the old record high of 66° that was set one year ago in Baltimore! A copy and paste of hoe it felt last year!
It doesn't last for long... temperatures will tumble into the low-50s and upper-40s early next week!
#StevieDanielsWX
Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_