Spring is in the air...for now

Posted at 4:58 AM, Feb 08, 2024
BALTIMORE — Get ready for a taste of early spring on Saturday! Southerly winds will help temperatures climb into the low to mid-60s during the afternoon. Highs will be around 15-20° above average for this time of year! This may challenge the old record high of 66° that was set one year ago in Baltimore! A copy and paste of hoe it felt last year!

It doesn't last for long... temperatures will tumble into the low-50s and upper-40s early next week!

