Spring is drawing near

It feels like spring and that is very apropos because spring is only 5 days away!

Lynette Charles

I don't know about you but when I think of spring, I think of sunshine, showers, birds chirping and flowers blooming!

Speaking of flowers.....the Cherry Blossoms in D.C. always comes to mind!

There are six stages: Green Buds, Florets Visible, Extension of Florets, Peduncle Elongation, Puffy White and Peak Bloom.

Lynette Charles

Weather is the driving force in when peak bloom occurs and how long it lasts. 70% open Cherry blossoms equals peak bloom.

Weather extremes, like if it's too hot or too cold, will determine if peak bloom will come early, late or if the magnificent flowers bloom at all, according to the National Park Service in DC. Check out the this website. https://www.nps.gov/subjects/cherryblossom/bloom-watch.htm

The earliest peak bloom that has ever occurred was on March 15, 1990 and the latest was April 18, 1958.

If you would like to see the beautiful blossoms then mark your calendars. The 110th National Cherry Blossom Festival is March 20th - April 17th.

Stay tuned!

#staytuned

https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather