Spring has almost sprung!

Today is the day! The Spring Equinox occurs tonight at 11:06 PM EDT. This is the time of year when the sun's rays shine directly over the equator. The earth's axis neither tilts towards nor away from the sun, with nearly equal hours of daylight and nighttime globally in both hemispheres (around 12 hours).

More importantly, make sure to stop by your local Rita's as they are giving away a free 6 oz Italian Ice to kick off the first day of spring!

