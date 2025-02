Some snow in Maryland today...

Today's snowfall totals will be unimpressive, up to an inch for most locations.

On this day, 17 years ago, an area of low pressure produced 1-4" of snow across Maryland. Higher totals were focused south and west of the Baltimore metro. Several inches of snow was measured across northern Virginia. This impacted the commutes and many schools were delayed/closed. The National Weather Service created a snowfall map from the storm that moved through on February 20th, 2008.

Maryland snowfall totals from February 20th, 2008: ...ALLEGANY COUNTY... WESTERNPORT 4.5 443 PM 2/20 ECKHART MINES 3.5 451 PM 2/20 NWS SPOTTER FROSTBURG 3.0 308 PM 2/20 SPOTTER CUMBERLAND 2.5 456 PM 2/20 NWS OBSERVER LAVALE 1.5 100 PM 2/20 MD STATE HIGHWAY ADMIN ...ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY... ANNAPOLIS 4.0 600 PM 2/20 DAVIDSONVILLE 4.0 800 PM 2/20 MAYO 3.7 700 AM 2/21 1 SSW CHURCHTOWN 2.8 900 PM 2/20 PASADENA 1.0 700 AM 2/21 EDGEWATER 0.6 300 PM 2/20 NWS SPOTTER ODENTON 0.4 418 PM 2/20 ...BALTIMORE COUNTY... COCKEYSVILLE 1.6 1036 AM 2/21 3.7 N OWINGS MILLS 1.4 815 PM 2/20 JACKSONVILLE 1.3 830 PM 2/20 USDA METEOROLOGIST KINGSVILLE 1.0 700 AM 2/21 2.5 NNE MIDDLE RIVER 0.3 233 PM 2/20 MTN OBSERVER ...CALVERT COUNTY... DUNKIRK 3.0 630 PM 2/20 3.2 NNE DUNKIRK OWINGS 3.0 855 PM 2/20 NOAA EMPLOYEE PRINCE FREDERICK 2.1 700 AM 2/21 1.4 W ...CARROLL COUNTY... WESTMINSTER 2.7 700 AM 2/21 1 N SYKESVILLE 1.2 800 PM 2/20 COCORAHS ...CHARLES COUNTY... WHITE PLAINS 2.2 632 PM 2/20 WALDORF 2.0 700 AM 2/21 2.4 W DENTSVILLE 1.5 800 PM 2/20 PORT TOBACCO 1.0 744 PM 2/20 COCORAHS REPORT ...CITY OF BALTIMORE... BALTIMORE 1.5 515 PM 2/20 ...FREDERICK COUNTY... NEW MARKET 1.5 800 PM 2/20 NOAA EMPLOYEE FREDERICK 1.0 506 PM 2/20 NWS EMPLOYEE ...HARFORD COUNTY... NORRISVILLE 1.5 700 AM 2/21 EDGEWOOD 1.3 830 PM 2/20 ...HOWARD COUNTY... COLUMBIA 0.6 430 PM 2/20 NWS SPOTTER ...MONTGOMERY COUNTY... DAMASCUS 1.0 805 PM 2/20 ...PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY... CAMP SPRINGS 2.7 700 AM 2/21 FORESTVILLE 2.5 1033 AM 2/21 1 MI. W FRIENDLY 2.5 1010 PM 2/20 COCORAHS BOWIE 2.2 700 AM 2/21 OXON HILL 1.4 700 AM 2/21 ...ST. MARYS COUNTY... HOLLYWOOD 1.1 700 AM 2/21 1.5 NW LEONARDTOWN 1.0 700 AM 2/21 LEXINGTON PARK 1.0 745 PM 2/20 ...WASHINGTON COUNTY... SHARPSBURG 1.0 700 AM 2/21 SMITHSBURG 1.0 700 AM 2/21 WILLIAMSPORT 1.0 700 AM 2/21 HAGERSTOWN 0.8 100 PM 2/20 MD STATE HIGHWAY ADMIN

