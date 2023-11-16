Watch Now
Some smoke

From a wildfire...
WMAR
Posted at 4:37 AM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 04:37:57-05

Areas of smoke are possible this morning from a wildfire to the southwest of Maryland, in northern Virginia. Winds out of the south may send some of that smoke over the metro and across our northwest suburbs. The smoke will also funnel over the Shenandoah Valley. Right now, it is not expected to impact our air quality, but we will continue to monitor it.

WINDS.png

#StevieDanielsWX #wildfire #smoke

