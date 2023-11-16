Some smoke

Areas of smoke are possible this morning from a wildfire to the southwest of Maryland, in northern Virginia. Winds out of the south may send some of that smoke over the metro and across our northwest suburbs. The smoke will also funnel over the Shenandoah Valley. Right now, it is not expected to impact our air quality, but we will continue to monitor it.

