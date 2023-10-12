Soggy Saturday setup

Get ready for a soggy Saturday! An area of low pressure builds into the region from the west- sparking widespread showers across central Maryland by late morning on Saturday. This moisture will stick around through Sunday as the disturbance meanders nearby. There is a decent opportunity for rumbles of thunder if the low tracks more northward. The placement of the low will determine the amount of instability & rainfall. Right now, most of the model guidance has expected rainfall totals between 1-1.50" through the weekend. Locally higher amounts up to 2" are possible across portions of the eastern shore..again it depends on the placement of the storm system. Most of this rain is going to be beneficial!

The runners participating in the Baltimore Running Festival in downtown Baltimore on Saturday will need to run with a rain jacket on! I suggest wearing leggings or athletic pants as temperatures will be starting off rather cool, in the 50s.

