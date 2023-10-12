Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Soggy Saturday setup

Rain returns for the runners...
future.png
wmar
future.png
Posted at 6:22 AM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 06:22:24-04

Get ready for a soggy Saturday! An area of low pressure builds into the region from the west- sparking widespread showers across central Maryland by late morning on Saturday. This moisture will stick around through Sunday as the disturbance meanders nearby. There is a decent opportunity for rumbles of thunder if the low tracks more northward. The placement of the low will determine the amount of instability & rainfall. Right now, most of the model guidance has expected rainfall totals between 1-1.50" through the weekend. Locally higher amounts up to 2" are possible across portions of the eastern shore..again it depends on the placement of the storm system. Most of this rain is going to be beneficial!

blog.png

The runners participating in the Baltimore Running Festival in downtown Baltimore on Saturday will need to run with a rain jacket on! I suggest wearing leggings or athletic pants as temperatures will be starting off rather cool, in the 50s.

RUNNING.png

#StevieDanielsWX #BaltimoreRunningFestival #Running #Rain

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
X: StevieDanielsWX
Facebook: StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018