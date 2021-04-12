Watch
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Soggy Monday

Showers and storms are back
Posted at 11:50 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 23:50:14-04
BLOG2.JPG

Sunday brought a round of severe thunderstorms and flood warnings, there is no time to dry out before more rain arrives. This may be good for you grass seeds you just laid out or the kids who want to jump in puddles with their new rain boots. A disturbance near the Great Lakes will send some storm energy our way Monday. As a result we have mostly cloudy skies and the low 60s. By noon we could start to see a sprinkle, but expect most rain to form by 3:30 pm. Scattered showers stay with us for the evening commute and even for the Orioles first pitch at 7PM.

blog.jpg

Showers could turn to thunderstorms around 8PM leading to .10-.50 inches of rain. The good news is that Tuesday is finally dry... it is the only day this work week that is dry though.

BLOG3.jpg

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018