Soggy Monday

Sunday brought a round of severe thunderstorms and flood warnings, there is no time to dry out before more rain arrives. This may be good for you grass seeds you just laid out or the kids who want to jump in puddles with their new rain boots. A disturbance near the Great Lakes will send some storm energy our way Monday. As a result we have mostly cloudy skies and the low 60s. By noon we could start to see a sprinkle, but expect most rain to form by 3:30 pm. Scattered showers stay with us for the evening commute and even for the Orioles first pitch at 7PM.

Showers could turn to thunderstorms around 8PM leading to .10-.50 inches of rain. The good news is that Tuesday is finally dry... it is the only day this work week that is dry though.