Watch
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

So....what's next?

Posted at 8:51 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 08:51:22-04

Big changes have and will continue to take place over the next few days.

Big Changes.jpg

We've gone from a heat wave to the potential for flash flooding to plummeting temperatures.

Today the heat wave comes to an end. Temps won't make it to the 90s. Instead, they will be more seasonal, in the mid 80s.

Out the door1.jpg

A backdoor cold front will slice through this afternoon, which will allow highs on Friday to rise only to the low 70s.

The backdoor cold front will also play a part in showers and storms firing this afternoon. Some of the showers and storms may produce heavy rain.

Futurecast.jpg

Hence, a Flash Flood Watch goes into effect at Noon today-Midnight Friday.

Flash Flood Watch.jpg

Stay tuned!

https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018