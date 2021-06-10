So....what's next?

Big changes have and will continue to take place over the next few days.

We've gone from a heat wave to the potential for flash flooding to plummeting temperatures.

Today the heat wave comes to an end. Temps won't make it to the 90s. Instead, they will be more seasonal, in the mid 80s.

A backdoor cold front will slice through this afternoon, which will allow highs on Friday to rise only to the low 70s.

The backdoor cold front will also play a part in showers and storms firing this afternoon. Some of the showers and storms may produce heavy rain.

Hence, a Flash Flood Watch goes into effect at Noon today-Midnight Friday.

Stay tuned!

